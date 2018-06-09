Intercontinental Cup 2018: Eyes on Chhetri, Jeje as India look for a final flourish against Kenya

Mumbai, June 9: Having endured a sudden blip in form against New Zealand in their previous tie, India will hope to get back to their best when they take on Kenya in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2018 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (June 10). While the Indians ensured their passage into Sunday's summit tie after commanding wins over Chinese Taipei and Kenya in their two round-robin games, the Harambee Stars left it to the last when they blanked Taipei 4-0 to secure a place in the final.
After an unexpected defeat to the Kiwis in their final round-robin game that saw Indian head coach Stephen Constantine roll out an experimental XI, things are expected to return to the norm with the regulars returning to the fold after the break.
The swift winger @UdantaK is confident about giving his best against @Football_Kenya in the final #INDvKEN #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/Ch07veolYw— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 9, 2018
All eyes will once again be on India's talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as he would look to lead from the front along with Jeje Lalpekhlua. In the midfield, Constantine would prefer to stick to the successful quartet of Anirudh Thapa, Pranoy Halder, Udanta Singh and Holicharan Narzary. However, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings of 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall over the weekend, it would be interesting to see if the Englishman alters his line-up given the playing conditions in Mumbai.
Kenya jumps into the second place in the points table to face India in the Finals of Hero Intercontinental Cup at the Mumbai Football Arena at 8 PM on Sunday.#WeAreIndia #BackTheBlue #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/jZKV7ibxuR— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 8, 2018
Against the same opponent in their round-robin tie, India were made to toil hard in the opening half as severe underfoot conditions made it difficult for them to play their brand of pass-and-move football. This meant Thapa's influence in the midfield was completely negated as the Indians were forced to engage in aerial duels to get the ball rolling amongst the puddles. It would be interesting to see if Constantine decides to changes personnel depending on the ground situation or his side adapts to the conditions against a physically imposing Kenyan side.
Two of the fours goals that the Kenyans netted against Taipei on Friday came from set-pieces, and that's an area that the Indians would look to strengthen before they line up against the Harambee Stars. The Indian defence has been caught wanting many a times in this competition so far. Though the centre-back paring of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika have showed their calibre in holding the fort, it is their anticipation on aerial duels that has troubled the two. One can only hope that the duo has learnt its lesson from the past games and will put up a better show on Sunday.
Challenging the Indians in front of what is expected to be a full house here will be a Kenyan side high on confidence after their huge win over Chinese Taipei on Friday. And it would be no surprise if they ride on that momentum to spoil India's party in their own backyard. The Kenyans will be banking on their strikers Ovella Ochieng and Pistone Mutamba, who having been firing on all cylinders this week.
Our President Mr. @praful_patel was present at the Mumbai Football Arena on the grand occasion of #Chhetri100 #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/qzckRMAW9U— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 9, 2018
Can the Harambee Stars exact revenge for their loss earlier in the competition or will the Indians walk away with the accolades? Stay tuned as we get you the answer in the finale of this series on Sunday.
