Intercontinental Cup 2018: Myer Bevan penalty gives New Zealand 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Myer Bevan of New Zealand celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chinese Taipei during their Intercontinental Cup 2018 match in Mumbai (Image: AIFF Media)
Mumbai, June 5: New Zealand opened their points tally in the Intercontinental Cup 2018 after the All Whites defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday (June 05). Myer Bevan's 36th minute penalty gave the All Whites three points as they trumped over their opponents.

New Zealand lost 1-2 to Kenya in their opening encounter on Saturday. But on Tuesday, the All Whites dominated the lion's share of possession and attacked at will on the opposition goal. In the 35th minute, Sarpreet Singh was brought down inside the box after a heavy tackle by the opposition defender to award New Zealand a penalty.

Myer Bevan stepped up to the spot and scored past the Chinese Taipei custodian to put the All Whites ahead. The score at halftime was 1-0 in favour of New Zealand.

In the 50th minute, a shot from inside the box, although was saved by the Chinese Taipei custodian, just went inches over the bar as New Zealand looked to cement their authority in the match.

Chinese Taipei recouped and in the 67th minute tried to equalize proceedings but a cross from the right flank was thwarted away by the Kiwi defence line. Two minutes later a shot from inside the box went inches wide of the Kiwi goal.

In the 74th minute, New Zealand had the opportunity to double their lead but could not make the most out of it. The full-time scoreline read 1-0 in New Zealand's favour and the All Whites will face India next on June 07.

Source: AIFF Media

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 22:21 [IST]
