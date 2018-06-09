Intercontinental Cup 2018: India won't have a mental advantage over Kenya: Stephen Constantine

Mumbai, June 9: The last time India faced Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup 2018 round-robin tie, the hosts were 3-0 winners on a rainy evening at the Mumbai Football Arena. A brace from skipper Sunil Chhetri and a juicy strike from Jeje Lalpekhlua helped India register their second win of the Intercontinental Cup last week. But their head coach Stephen Constantine assured that his team won't have any psychological advantage going into the final against the same opponents on Sunday (June 10).
Chhetri, Jeje look to inspire India
"The round-robin stage is history now. We will start afresh tomorrow and try to win it," Constantine said at the pre-match press briefing on Saturday. "We had qualified after the first two games and it was important for us to give the other players an opportunity to play.
"What we did in the round robin stage is done and dusted but we cannot take anything for granted in the final. Kenya have shown what they are capable of, especially from set-piece positions. We totally respect them but at the same time our primary target is to win the tournament."
The leader and his battalion. The 'One' and 1.3 billion. #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia #AsianDream pic.twitter.com/xtFOei1u43— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 8, 2018
However, with the monsoon catching up in the city and with possibilities of heavy showers predicated for the game, the Englishman maintained that his side will have to maintain to the given condition on the day. "See, the weather is something which we can't control. I hope the ground condition improves. Whatever it is, we have to play according to the situation." Constantine said.
Midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who has been India's standout performer at this competition apart from their skipper, also spoke about adapting to the conditions and adjusting oneself to what's he's been presented with. "We have to quickly adapt to the situation and will play accordingly. If there is water on the pitch, we have to adjust accordingly. The situation against Kenya was challenging but we coped up well. We'll try to do the same tomorrow," he replied to a query when asked if poor underfoot conditions would hamper his role in the side.
Meanwhile, the Kenyan head coach Sebastian Migne chose not to dwell into the theory of 'revenge' when his team lines up against India in the final on Sunday. "We will be out looking for a win against India. Although there is no revenge against any player, we would like to defeat India in the final," he said.
"I wanted to play the hosts in the final and I am happy that my players will be facing the team they lost to. But this time around it will be a different result. We will go out to win the competition," he asserted.
