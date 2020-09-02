Iran striker Mehdi Taremi joins FC Porto

Bengaluru, September 2: Mehdi Taremi has become the first Iranian to sign for FC Porto after joining the 28-time Portuguese champions on a four-year deal.
The Team Melli striker joined Sergio Conceicao's side having scored 18 league goals for Porto's Primeira Liga rivals Rio Ave last season.
The deal will give the 28-year-old, the chance to complete a long-held ambition of playing in the UEFA Champions League, with Porto qualifying for the 2020-21 group stage as Portuguese champions.
"I always dreamed of playing in the UEFA Champions League," Taremi was quoted as saying by the AFC.com.
🔵🟠 WELCOME— FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 31, 2020
🔵⚪ MEHDI
⚪⚪ TAREMI#FCPorto #NaçãoPorto #WelcomeTaremi @MehdiTaremi9 pic.twitter.com/Drp4KnUeZ1
"I'm happy with this move. Being the first Iranian player ever at FC Porto, a club in Portugal, one of the greatest in the world, makes me happy."
Lasting until the end of the 2023-24 season, Taremi's new deal means he will carry the hopes of one of Portugal's largest supporter bases, but the man who once scored a brace in the Tehran derby believes he is well placed to deal with heightened expectations.
Taremi, who had previously plied his trade with Qatar Stars League outfit Al Gharafa called the Porto move virtually a "dream-come-true'.
"I was thrilled to sign for FC Porto, as this is a great club, and the transfer made me happy. It has been great for me. This is a dream-come-true. Everyone knows FC Porto, both players and fans of the sport. FC Porto is one of the greatest clubs in the world," he added.
Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo) is the other Iranian player, currently playing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Taremi, who has scored 20 goals from 45 international appearances for Iran, was part of the Team Melli squad which crashed out in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
He also featured in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the UAE.