Is Hazard going to play as a false nine under Sarri?

Kolkata, August 24: There has been an uncertainty over the role Eden Hazard will play at Chelsea under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
In most of the big games in the previous season under former manager Antonio Conte, Hazard was used as the false nine.
The situation has slightly changed at Chelsea after the arrival of Olivier Giroud in the winter transfer window. Injured Alvaro Morata has also regained his fitness.
But, according to the Sky Sports television pundit and former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham, Hazard will be best suited at the position of a false nine under Sarri, something the Italian did successfully with Dries Mertens when he was at Napoli.
"I personally think that he will end up playing as the No 9, I really do. When I look at Sarri and his time at Napoli and what but he did with Dries (Mertens), I think he will end up playing near enough as a false No 9," said Higginbotham.
Hazard joined Chelsea's pre-season camp a little late as he took a break after his FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign in Russia. That is why the Belgian has not yet started for the Blues this season. However, the grapevine is that Hazard might start against Newcastle United in Premier League on Sunday.