Football Is Sir Alex Ferguson suffering from Dementia? Ex Man United boss Opens Up By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 13:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former Manchester United manager, has actively spoken about dementia, primarily focusing on raising awareness and supporting those affected by the condition.

Through his involvement with dementia-focused charities like Playlist for Life and Race Against Dementia, he highlights music's powerful role in recalling precious memories for those living with the disease. Ferguson fondly shares how songs like "Moon River" transport him back to his childhood, reflecting the meaningful impact music can have on memory and connection.

He said with a smile about his own singing, "I was one, I singing away - I in another, my are closed, I'm belting out. But they don't listen to me".

Having witnessed dementia affect several close friends and former players, Ferguson has been deeply moved and motivated to speak out about the disease's impact on families.

"It's a day-to-day challenge for all of us. I think we all know someone close to us who has dementia. It has a great, fantastic impact on families, and they've had to put up with the burden," Ferguson said recently to BBC.

He also discussed the responsibility of football to address this serious health issue, stating in an earlier interview, "We have to see what we can do to help. Football has a duty to look at the situation. People like myself owe it to the game to see if there's something we can do".

Does Alex Ferguson have Dementia?

Regarding his own health, Sir Alex Ferguson does not have dementia but admits he is concerned about the condition as he ages. He shared candidly with BBC Breakfast, "I'm 82, obviously I worry about it. I would be lying if I felt I was anywhere different. Generally my memory is quite good-I pray the Lord, touch wood, it'll stay that way". Ferguson also mentioned his efforts to keep mentally sharp through quizzes, reading, and music. He said, "If I don't get 70% (in a general knowledge quiz), I'm struggling".

A personal aspect drives Ferguson's commitment to dementia awareness: his brother's battle with the disease. He said, "I have a brother, he explains. It's challenging. I need to keep in touch with him regularly. He recognizes me, but his memory isn't great. He's doing fairly well. He's not deteriorating, which is quite encouraging".