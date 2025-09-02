Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Football Isak Aims To Make History With Liverpool Following Record-Breaking Transfer From Newcastle United Alexander Isak's record £125m transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle United aims at creating history and winning trophies. He expresses excitement about joining a star-studded team. Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool aims to make history, following his record-breaking £125 million transfer from Newcastle United. This transfer saga was a major highlight of the window, with the Swedish player sidelined by Newcastle as he pushed for a move to Anfield. The deal was finalised on deadline day, setting a new Premier League record fee.

Isak's impressive tenure at Newcastle saw him score 54 Premier League goals, second only to Alan Shearer's 148. In his last season with the club, he netted 23 goals. Notably, Isak scored the decisive goal in Newcastle's EFL Cup final victory over Liverpool in March, marking the first time since 1952 that a Magpies player achieved this feat in a major domestic final.

Isak has already tasted success with Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund, winning the Copa del Rey in 2021 and the DFB-Pokal in 2017. Now at Liverpool, he is eager for more silverware. "I want to create history. I want to win trophies," Isak expressed on Liverpool's website, highlighting his motivation and belief that Liverpool is the ideal place for his growth.

The Swedish striker is excited about joining Liverpool's formidable attack alongside new signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, as well as established stars Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. "You're mentioning some world-class players there," Isak noted. He hopes to contribute significantly and have an outstanding season with them.

Despite missing pre-season friendlies and Newcastle's initial three Premier League matches due to his transfer situation, Isak is keen to regain match fitness quickly. He aims to be ready for Liverpool's game against Burnley on September 14. "I certainly want to play as soon as possible," he stated, acknowledging his limited training over the summer.

Isak’s ambition aligns with Liverpool’s rich history and current aspirations. His addition strengthens their attacking options significantly. As he settles into his new team, fans eagerly anticipate how his skills will enhance Liverpool's pursuit of further success.