Football Isak In Contention For Liverpool Debut As Van Dijk Emphasises Need For New Striker Alexander Isak is set to potentially debut for Liverpool in their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Captain Virgil van Dijk highlights the necessity of signing a new striker following recent player departures. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Alexander Isak is set to potentially make his debut for Liverpool in their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Virgil van Dijk, the team captain, emphasised the need for a new striker. Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in a British-record transfer worth up to £130 million on deadline day. He missed pre-season with Newcastle and was not included in Liverpool's squad for their recent 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Isak is expected to be part of the squad when Liverpool face Atletico on Wednesday, although manager Arne Slot confirmed he won't play the full 90 minutes. Slot stated, "There's definitely a chance because he's in the squad and has the chance to play. I would usually say I'm 99.9% sure, but I can say it's 100% sure he will not play 90 minutes." The anticipation surrounding Isak's involvement adds excitement to the Champions League opener.

Van Dijk highlighted that Isak's signing, along with Hugo Ekitike's £69 million move to Anfield, was crucial after losing key players like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Diogo Jota's passing also left a gap in the squad. Van Dijk remarked, "It's not really an addition, is it? It's a replacement because players with a lot of quality left us." He acknowledged that replacing such important players comes with pressure due to high expectations.

Since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, Isak has scored 54 Premier League goals, trailing only Erling Haaland (87) and Mohamed Salah (66). His goal-scoring efficiency is notable; he averages a goal every 121 minutes. Among players who have scored at least 20 Premier League goals during this period, Isak ranks third in shot conversion rate at 23.7%, behind Chris Wood (28.7%) and Haaland (24.2%).

Van Dijk praised Isak's performance in training since returning from international duty with Sweden. "He's made a very good impression," Van Dijk said. "He's very eager and has been showing his quality already since the first session." The defender noted that Isak's off-field interactions have been positive as well, mentioning conversations they had during the international break once everything was finalised.

The Dutchman stressed the importance of integrating Isak into Liverpool's playing style quickly. "It's now about getting him as fit as possible and understanding each of us as quickly as possible," Van Dijk explained. He mentioned aspects like training routines, pressing strategies, and set-pieces as areas where Isak needs to adapt swiftly.

As Liverpool prepares for their European campaign against Atletico Madrid, all eyes will be on Alexander Isak's potential debut performance. The anticipation surrounding his involvement highlights his significance to the team following high-profile departures.