Isak Will Not Play Full Match Against Everton, Confirms Arne Slot

Arne Slot expressed admiration for Alexander Isak's debut performance for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid. However, he noted that Isak is not yet ready to play a full match against Everton. Liverpool have started the season strongly, winning their first four Premier League matches and securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Atletico in the Champions League.

Slot's team has developed a knack for late goals, with three of their last four wins coming in stoppage time. Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 95th minute against Burnley, while Virgil van Dijk secured a last-minute winner against Atletico. This marked Liverpool's 12th goal of the season and their fifth in the final 10 minutes of a game.

Everton have also begun the season well, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. They recently drew 0-0 with Aston Villa despite creating numerous chances. Under David Moyes, Everton have improved their away form significantly, winning six of their last 11 Premier League away games.

Moyes' return has revitalised Everton, with James Tarkowski praising his impact. "As a group, the manager set his stall out," said Tarkowski. "He wants us right at the top half of the table and pushing up there." The team aims to build on this positive start as they face Liverpool next.

Mohamed Salah remains a key figure for Liverpool, having scored eight Premier League goals against Everton. Despite his impressive record, Salah's current season averages are lower than usual in several attacking metrics. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has been outstanding for Everton since joining, earning the Premier League Player of the Month award for August with four assists in four games.

Grealish has been instrumental in Everton's attack alongside Iliman Ndiaye, both completing eight dribbles each. Grealish has also created nine chances from open play, second only to Bruno Fernandes in this regard.

Liverpool's Home Advantage

Liverpool have been dominant at Anfield against Everton, losing just once in their last 28 home encounters across all competitions. They have won their last four home games against Everton and aim to extend this streak to five consecutive victories for the first time since 1937.

Under Slot's management, Liverpool have scored 47 goals in 21 home Premier League matches. Scoring three more would make Slot one of the fastest managers to reach 50 home goals since Antonio Conte achieved it with Chelsea.

Moyes' Struggles at Anfield

David Moyes has never won a Premier League match at Anfield in 20 attempts as a manager, making it one of his least successful venues. His teams have suffered defeats on each of his last nine visits to Anfield while managing various clubs like Manchester United and West Ham.

The Merseyside derby is known for its intensity and has seen more red cards than any other fixture in Premier League history. Moyes' Everton sides accounted for many of these dismissals during his tenure.

Liverpool are aiming to maintain their perfect start by securing five consecutive wins at the beginning of a Premier League campaign for only the third time. Achieving three clean sheets in a row would be another milestone they hope to reach soon.