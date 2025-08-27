Manchester United to make multiple changes for Grimsby Town Match? Ruben Amorim can alter these players for EFL Cup

Football Alexander Isak Included In Sweden Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Despite Ongoing Transfer Saga Despite not playing this season due to a transfer saga with Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has been named in Sweden's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Alexander Isak has been selected for Sweden's World Cup qualifying matches, even though he hasn't played this season. The Newcastle United player is seeking a transfer to Liverpool and is training separately from his teammates. Despite having three years left on his contract, Isak claims the club broke a promise to let him leave during the current transfer window.

Sweden's coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, included Isak in the squad for upcoming games against Slovenia and Kosovo. Tomasson expressed his satisfaction with Isak's inclusion, stating, "I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad. He is a huge player." Although Isak hasn't trained with the team, Tomasson believes he can influence matches significantly.

The Swedish national team will start their Group B journey by playing against Slovenia on September 5. Following this match, they will head to Pristina to compete against Kosovo on September 8. Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres is also part of the squad for these crucial fixtures.

Isak's situation at Newcastle remains tense as he pushes for a move to Liverpool. The Premier League champions have already had an offer for him turned down. In a social media post, Isak accused Newcastle of not honouring their agreement to let him leave St James' Park.

Tomasson acknowledges that Isak's current circumstances are less than ideal but emphasises the player's importance to Sweden's World Cup ambitions. "The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak," Tomasson said, highlighting how crucial these qualifiers are for both the player and the team.

As Sweden prepares for these vital matches, all eyes will be on how Isak performs amid ongoing transfer speculations. His ability to impact games could be pivotal as Sweden aims to secure their place in the next World Cup.