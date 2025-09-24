Why Germany Hasn't Produced a Ballon d'Or Winner in 30 Years - And Could the Next Generation Change That?

Alexander Isak is optimistic about making a significant impact as he anticipates his first Premier League start for Liverpool this weekend. The Swedish forward recently scored his debut goal for the club in a 2-1 victory over Southampton, helping Liverpool progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. This win marked Liverpool's ninth consecutive home triumph against Southampton, with an aggregate score of 27-3 in these encounters.

Hugo Ekitike's late goal celebration led to his second yellow card, resulting in a suspension for Liverpool's upcoming league match against Crystal Palace. This opens up an opportunity for Isak, whose playing time has been carefully managed since joining from Newcastle United. When asked about his readiness to start, Isak told ITV Sport: "I feel good. With every game I play it is very helpful and gets me in better shape."

Isak expressed confidence in his current form, stating that he feels capable of making a difference on the field. He acknowledged the mix of fitness and football skills required but remains positive about his abilities. Reflecting on Ekitike's situation, Isak mentioned that sometimes players lose track of their bookings during intense moments like scoring goals.

The match against Southampton saw Isak denied an early goal by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. However, McCarthy's error later allowed Federico Chiesa to assist Isak for Liverpool's opening goal just before halftime. "Amazing," Isak described the experience of scoring his first goal and contributing to the team's victory.

Liverpool has consistently outperformed Southampton at Anfield, eliminating them in consecutive editions of the EFL Cup. Despite being reduced to 10 men due to Ekitike's dismissal, Liverpool secured another win against their familiar rivals. This consistent success highlights Liverpool's dominance over Southampton in recent years.

Reflecting on his performance, Isak admitted he should have scored earlier but emphasised the importance of moving past missed opportunities as a striker. He remains confident in his ability to capitalise on future chances and contribute positively to the team.

As Liverpool prepares for their next match without Ekitike, Isak is poised to step up and showcase his potential as a key player for the team. His determination and readiness could prove crucial as Liverpool aims to maintain their strong form in upcoming fixtures.