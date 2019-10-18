Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Anas, Jobby to miss season opener due to suspension

By
Anas Edathodika to miss one game for ATK
Anas Edathodika to miss one game for ATK

Bengaluru, October 18: Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin are set to miss ATK's game against Kerala Blasters in the season opener of the sixth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.

The two new ATK signings will remain unavailable to be selected by ATK as the duo serve out their respective carried forward suspensions.

Anas, who was with Kerala Blasters last season was handed a red card in a Hero Super Cup game against Indian Arrows, which means he will only remain suspended for the first game.

However, coach Antonio Lopez Habas will miss the services of Jobby for the first three games. The striker has already served three of his six-match ban by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

Jobby will miss the away game to Blasters along with Hyderabad FC (October 25) at home and Chennaiyin FC (October 30) away and will be eligible for selection onwards the home game against Jamshedpur FC (November 9).

Elsewhere, the runners-up of last season, FC Goa, will have to do without midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh for their campaign opener when they go against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on October 23.

The Moroccan was sent off in the first part of Extra Time with a double booking in the 2018-19 final when Bengaluru FC won the game 1-0, to lift their maiden Hero ISL title.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v SA: 3rd Test: India Probable XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue