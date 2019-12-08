Football
ISL 2019-20: ATK star Roy Krishna awarded Hero of the Month for November

By
ATKs Roy Krishna poses with ISL Hero of the Month for November (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)
ATK's Roy Krishna poses with ISL Hero of the Month for November (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Guwahati, November 8: The Fiji international Roy Krishna was on Saturday (December 7) awarded the ISL Hero of the Month for November after some scintillating performances for ATK.

The striker saw off stiff competition from the likes of Jamshedpur FC's Sergio Castel, Odisha FC's Aridane Santana, FC Goa's Mourtada Fall and Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 32-year-old who has his roots in India scored 3 goals in as many games and also recorded an assist as ATK remained unbeaten throughout the month of November. Krishna becomes the second successive ATK player to win the Hero of the Month award this season after strike-partner David Williams bagged the same title in October.

Krishna started off the month in emphatic fashion with a brace and an assist against Jamshedpur FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium - also the home ground to ATK, before featuring in a tough away draw with Odisha FC.

He capped off November with another goal in front of his home crowd that turned out to be vital for ATK. Krishna equalised almost with the last touch of the game with ATK trailing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC, making it 2-2.

The former A-League top scorer with Wellington Phoenix emerged as the fan favourite in the poll concluded by the League. Krishna received the Hero of the Month award trophy in ATK's 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Saturday (December 7) where he bagged a brace.

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
