Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC sack coach John Gregory after poor run

By
Chennaiyin FC sack coach John Gregory
Chennaiyin FC sack coach John Gregory

Chennai, November 30: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday (November 30) announced parting ways with head coach John Gregory, who had led the side to title trophy in the 2017-18 season.

The 65-year old Englishman has seen the side endure a nightmarish run in the 2018-19 season when they finished at the bottom of the standings.

The team is having a lacklustre run in the ongoing season as well, managing just one win from six matches. They drew two and lost three games.

"The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Gregory had hinted at quitting after the team lost 0-3 to Bengaluru FC on November 10, saying it was time for somebody else to take over.

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," the statement added.

In the lead-up to ISL-6, the Englishman had expressed hope that the team would be able to recover from the poor performances in the previous season and return to winning ways.

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue