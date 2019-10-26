ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Dream11 Tips, Team News, Head-to-Head, TV info

Chennai, October 26: Indian Super League (ISL) action returns to the city of Chennai for the very first time this season as Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in their first home game of the season.
The fans of Hero ISL Season 4 champions would hope for a better performance from their team after a terrible campaign last time around which saw them finish rock-bottom.
"First game in front of the fans and obviously our players want to make an impression. I don't care how we win, we need to get three points. I'd be delighted if we can take maximum points from the next two games," said head coach John Gregory.
Head to Head
MCFC 4-6 CFC
Team News CFC
Chennaiyin have not had the best of starts, however. They started with a 0-3 away defeat to FC Goa where their defence looked all at sea against a brilliant attack. Centre-backs Lucian Goian and Eli Sabia didn't have the best of outings and could not keep Ferran Corominas and co. at bay. But the Romanian centre-back should be pumped to face his former side with whom he spent two seasons.
Gregory, who was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC's previous title triumph in Season 4 and also oversaw their worst performance last season, needs to arrest the slide and break the rut as soon as possible.
How excited are you for #MaranaMasih's home debut? 💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 26, 2019
Book your tickets for #CHEMUM NOW - https://t.co/PpzJlRnawx#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/tFEopfsJ7s
Interestingly, he chose to drop Anirudh Thapa on the bench for their opening game but did bring him on at the start of the second half. Gregory is expected to make some changes to his team to counter the threat of Mumbai City.
"In ISL, the matches come quick and you have to pick up results quickly. New players have to bed in very quickly. I made three changes in Goa and the boys that came on did very well and I might make one or two changes against Mumbai," said the Englishman.
Straight outta #Bigil! 😅💙#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/uYNcMjgvg7— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 26, 2019
Jerry Lalrinzuala looks a shadow of the player who won the Emerging Player award a couple of seasons back and he will have his hands full when he comes up against Mumbai City's Diego Carlos who is known for his pace and trickery.
Team News MCFC
The Islanders are brimming with confidence after a tough away win at Kochi in their season opener against Kerala Blasters FC. However, they do have a few concerns.
Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful.
SG: "Goian is a good player. He was here in Mumbai under this coach, but that's the past. It's a different season, a different team now and needless to say, every game is different. We have our plans in place for tomorrow and we want to execute them."#CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam 🔵— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 26, 2019
Pratik Chaudhari will partner Sarthak Golui in defence as Mumbai will mostly have to field an all-Indian back four. But Mumbai's attack will concern Chennaiyin as the Islanders are known to play on the counter with star striker Amine Chermiti looking in splendid form, having scored the winner in Kochi.
Add Modou Sougou and Carlos to the mix and Mumbai will certainly pose a lot of questions to the Chennaiyin defence.
"We played against them (Chennaiyin) in pre-season. I watched their team against Goa. That is why I think they will give a difficult game for us. The most important thing is to focus on what we can do," explained Costa.
The pressure is on Gregory and he will certainly demand better performance from his players on Sunday while Costa will be looking to go home with another invaluable away win under his belt.
Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI:
Mumbai City Probable XI: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado
Chennaiyin FC Probable XI: Karanjit, Mailson Alves, Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Tondonba, Herd, Augusto, Anirudh Thapa, CK Vineeth, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Dream11 Best Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, S Chakrabarty, Subhashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Rowlin Borges, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Match time/broadcast information
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City ISL match will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 27) at 7:30pm IST Live on Star Sports Network Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
(With inputs from ISL Media press release)