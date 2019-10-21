Football
ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, Dream11 Tips, Team News, Head-to-Head, TV info

By
Jamshedpur FC
The Men of Steel will get their season under way with a clash against Odisha FC. Image: ISL Media

Jamshedpur, October 21: Heading into their third Indian Super League (ISL) season, Jamshedpur FC will look to secure a spot in the play-offs after narrowly missing out in the last two years.

The Men of Steel will get their season under way with a clash against Odisha FC (erstwhile Delhi Dynamos FC) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday (October 22).

Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters can expect an attacking philosophy.

"We will try to defend when they attack us. But our goal is we would love to have the ball more in 90 minutes than our opposition. For us, the most important thing is to make our fans happy with our style of play," said Iriondo.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur have a clean slate against the former Delhi team having defeated them three times in the four previous outings while the other ended in a stalemate.

Jamshedpur FC Team News

Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.

Jamshedpur FC Probable XI (4-4-2)

Jamshedpur FC (4-4-2): Subrata Pal (GK), Jitendra Singh, Narender Gehlot, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sergio Castel, Piti

Odisha FC Team News

Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos had managed only an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.

Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.

"Last season is over. Now we start a journey at a new club in a new city. A lot of players are the same and I think we have a good squad. All the signings are done to improve the squad and I think we have a complete team," Gombau said.

Odisha FC Probable XI (4-3-3)

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Diawandou Diagne, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana

Match time/broadcast information

Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 21) at Jamshedpur's JRD Tata Sports Complex. The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 19:25 [IST]
