ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

Bengaluru, October 13: The sixth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 20 at Kochi and NorthEast United are in action the very next day on October 21 against the current champions Bengaluru FC.
Having lost Eelco Schattorie, who guided them to a memorable semi-finals last term, the Highlanders will hope to finally land silverware with the appointment of Robert Jarni as head coach.
NorthEast United FC have not only lost their Dutch coach, Bartholomew Ogbeche also followed him to Kerala Blasters. However, NEUFC have made a confidence boosting signing in the form of Ghanian star forward Asamoah Gyan.
The former Premier League star was joined by the likes of Argentine forward Maximiliano Barreiro and young gun Martin Chaves. But, will that be enough to help them to silverware this season? That will be seen when the season kicks off this weekend.
Here myKhel.com looks at strengths and weaknesses of NorthEast United FC, who look to do better than a semi-final finish for the first time in the ISL.
Strengths
NorthEast United have a strong offensive unit this season, with the addition of Gyan whose experience and Barreiro's aggression, the opposition defence will be forced to work hard. And they will be equally supported by Chaves, who is a pacy forward. This will eventually help them improve on their 21 goals scored last season.
Weaknesses
Having conceded 18 goals last season, the backline will be the first to drill for the Croatian boss. The defence will also be exposed if one of their two foreign centre-backs - Mislav Komorski or Kai Heerings are sidelined or forced out. The worry doesn't stop their as they lack quality Indian players with international experience. With three foreigners set to start in the attack, NEUFC will be weak in midfield as well. Plus, Rowllin Borges' exit will leave a huge void at the centre. So, Milan Singh, who has been brought in to replace him will have huge responsibilities on his shoulders.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhashish Roy Choudhury.
Defenders: Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Shouvik Gosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan.
Midfielders: Jose David Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Fanai Lalrempuia, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalruotsanga, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia.
Forwards: Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Martin Chaves.
Key Players
Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Milan Singh
Stats
2018-19: Semi-finalist
2017-18: 10th
2016: 5th
2015: 5th
2014: 8th
Prediction
With a new coach at the helm and the departure of several of their key players, NorthEast United FC, which is stocked in attack will do well to earn a play-off spot. However, the arrival of Gyan may have handed the team a boost, but a repeat of last season's semi-final finish looks very unlikely for the highlanders especially when the other teams look more balanced than them.