ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match will see an early kick-off and will be open to spectators

Bengaluru, Dec. 17: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will see an early kick off on Wednesday, as the match, which was supposed to be held behind closed doors, will now be open to spectators.
There were growing concerns around the ISL tie due to the unrest in the Assam capital. But on Monday it had been confirmed that the match would go on as per schedule.
Late on Monday evening, the Football Sports Development Limited announced that the match would be played behind close doors. This decision was taken keeping in mind the unrest in the Assam capital dure to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
But on the even of the match on Tuesday, with normalcy somewhat returning to the city, the ISL confirmed that the match will see a 6:00pm kick-off time, instead of the regular 7:30pm kick-off. Gates will be opened for the spectators at 4:00pm.
Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew. NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night. Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.
