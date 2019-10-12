ISL 2019-20: FC Goa feature: Rekindling Goa's love for football

Lobera's influence
It has helped that FC Goa have been consistent performers in the ISL. Only once have they missed out on a top-four place.
In the last two years under Sergio Lobera, Goa have been able to bring a Spanish flavour into Indian football with excellent signings and attacking football on display.
Whole community
"I think we are a club that represents the whole community and that is now very much part of our ethos," FC Goa president Akshay Tandon said.
"We don't do anything without involving our fans and having them to be a big part of our activities, marketing and season tickets. I think we are the only ISL club who have crossed 1,000 season ticket holders and this year we are going to cross 1,500 season ticket holders," Tandon added.
Excellent pyramid
Tandon is not far off the mark. In addition to their senior team exploits, the Gaurs have built an excellent pyramid with their youth academy and age-category teams interlinked to their senior team.
FC Goa's developmental team won the 2018-19 season of the Goa Pro League, eclipsing the likes of Salgaocar, Churchill Brothers, Dempo and Sporting, the established names in the region.
Clear path
FC Goa also have U14, U16, U18 and U20 teams with a clear path for those who aspire to play for the senior side.
In just two years, Mohammad Nawaz, Liston Colaco, Saviour Gama and Jonathan Cardozo have all progressed higher up the rank, and more will follow in their footsteps this season.
Local players
Goa have the highest number of local players in the team. Last season there were eight of them, more than any other club. Significantly, four of them - Mandar Rao Desai, Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues - are all regulars in the team.
For every home match in Goa, the sight of fans travelling to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda with their cars decked, faces painted and flags fluttering, is infectious. With Goa on fire on the field, and doing some commendable work beyond - the Forca Goa foundation trains more than 1000 kids throughout the year - this could continue for a long time to come.