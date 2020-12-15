Football
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

By
ATK Mohun Bagan reboot to face Goa charge. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec 15: Having slipped from the top position in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) table after going winless in their previous two games, ATK Mohun Bagan will target a return to winning ways when they host in-form FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Wednesday.

While the Mariners are placed third on the table with 10 points after five games, their opponents, FC Goa, placed fifth with 8 points, are not too far away.

The contest will not only see two of the strongest teams in the Hero ISL take on each other but will also pit two tactically sound managers with contrasting philosophies.

ATKMB Team News

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas does not put all his eggs in the 'possession football' basket. His side are renowned for counter-attacking and being defensively organised.

So far, the Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 percent possession – third-lowest by a team this season.

But ATKMB face two injury concerns with doubts over Javi Hernandez and Tiri. Injuries to the duo have disrupted the balance of the side and Habas acknowledged the problem after his side dropped points in their previous game against Hyderabad FC.

"There is a long way (to go this season)," Habas had said about his team losing the top spot. "Obviously, we don't want to lose but we have many problems with injuries. But we have to recover the players and make them compete."

While Igor Angulo will aim to extend his goal-scoring tally for the Gaurs, Roy Krishna will be key for ATKMB during counter-attacks. The Fijian has scored four of his team's six goals so far – with all their goals coming in the second half.

FCG Team News

Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side, are the opposite. The Gaurs love dominating opponents and have usually accounted for the lion's share of the ball. They have averaged 59 percent possession – most by a team this campaign.

Out of the five goals Goa have let in so far, three have come after the break and Ferrando is aware his side will need to be alert throughout the game.

"It's so very important to have one plan for the team since we play against a very good team, not only Krishna," he said.

"It's important to be compact of course (but) also (take care of) the time, area of the ball and the spaces. It's important to focus on these details for 90 minutes. This team is incredible because for 90 minutes they are working hard."

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi;

Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh;

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali.

FC Goa Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas.

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe.

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Match Details:

Date: Dec. 16th (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming Info: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

