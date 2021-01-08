Football
ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru FC turn over new leaf against buoyant SC East Bengal (Images: ISL Media)
Goa, January 8: With their coach sacked after three successive defeats, former champions Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back under the guidance of interim coach, Naushad Moosa, when they take on a buoyant SC East Bengal.

Carles Cuadrat, who had guided Bengaluru to the title in 2018-19 season, was shown the door due to their disastrous performance this year with Moosa taking over the reins.

However, interim coach Moosa is confident that BFC will get back on track when they take on SC East Bengal at Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday (January 9).

"We have an important game tomorrow. The players know it. In these seven years, this has happened for the first time. We have lost three games in a row. It is not easy for them to digest. They want to bounce back. We have to leave behind everything and focus on the next game," Moosa said.

Bengaluru FC Team News

BFC are up against SCEB, who are unbeaten in the last four games and Moosa promised an entertaining contest. BFC will be without East Bengal old boy Harmanjot Khabra, who misses out after suspension. But will hope for the return of senior midfielder Erik Paartalu.

"East Bengal are a decent side. They are getting better. Bright (Enobakhare) is a talented player. We will be playing more entertaining football. We can assure you that. We have to remain compact when we lose the ball. We have had fewer clean sheets. The focus is not to concede early goals," he said.

This season, Bengaluru FC had the worst goals conceded average under Cuadrat which proved to be their downfall in the last few matches. With the attack not being able to bail them out, they have struggled, winning just three of their last nine games. In these games, they scored as many as they conceded (12).

"That is one part we are working on (not scoring many goals). We have gone through all the videos. We felt that we were falling short in numbers in the attacking third. We will look to have more numbers in the attacking third and look to create more scoring opportunities," he added.

SC East Bengal Team News

SCEB meanwhile are buoyant after an excellent performance against FC Goa, where they were arguably the better side despite being a man-down. The match continued the narrative of SCEB's resurgence after looking down and out initially. And the run has been in no small part down to new recruit Bright Enobakhare, who has scored in consecutive games for the Kolkata side.

The Nigerian is confident that he can continue his good run against BFC. "It's a great time for me," he said. "The players and the staff are amazing. We just have to focus on the next game and try to get as many points as we can by the end of the season. I think everything will come into place. It's going on and we'll see how it goes till the end of the season."

Interestingly, East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler is suspended for the game after receiving his second caution of the season in the previous game, his captain Danny Fox, too is out with a red card.

Bengaluru FC squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang.

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.

SC East Bengal Squad

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali

Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee

Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare

Match Details

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal

Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Goa

Date: January 9

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

