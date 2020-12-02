ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang suspended for one more match

Bengaluru, December 2: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has handed an additional game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.
Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to a show cause notice served earlier, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent.
While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the Committee.
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang show-caused by AIFF
Tlang's direct red card offence -- a high boot on MCFC's Hernan Santana -- in the match on November 25 -- was referred to the AIFF body.
Upon analysing the video, the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee concluded it was a serious foul play -- a tackle that endangered the safety of an opponent.
"The player has been asked to show cause as to why no additional sanction be imposed upon him, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," the ISL had said in a statement.
The AIFF panel concluded the player committed serious misconduct, thus, imposing a suspension of an additional game, as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code.
Tlang, who missed the Gaurs match against Northeast United FC on November 30, thus remains ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday (December 6).
(Source: ISL/AIFF Media)