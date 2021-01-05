ISL 2020-21 feature: Jorge Ortiz, blending flair with grit

Style of play
While speaking on his fabulous first season with the Gaurs in ISL, Ortiz waxed eloquent.
"I think I came here at a very good time in my career and to a team whose style of play makes me enjoy taking to the field."
Ferrando impressed
Head coach Juan Ferrando has been equally impressed with his fellow Spaniard's performance. His praise, however, is not limited to his contributions is attack.
"I believe he (Jorge) stands out for his capacity for defensive work and putting pressure on the opposing team high up the pitch. He works really hard for the team. The assists and goals will stand out for sure, but it's the completeness of the player that you've to really admire," said Ferando.
Never-say-die attitude
The 28-year-old is arguably the best embodiment of Goa's never-say-die attitude. An all-action midfielder, he is one peg that can be plugged into holes of all sorts in the Gaur's frontline.
A glimpse of Ortiz running at full tilt at the opposition is akin to waiting for the pizza at your favourite Pizzeria. You are already all in, expecting nothing but the best.
Time and again
A little cut back inside or a knock on ahead to beat the defender.
A swift turn or space enough to smack in a timely cross - with Ortiz on the ball, the Goa faithful not only have hope for the best but a belief that good things will come to them - time and again!