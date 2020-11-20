Football
ISL 2020-21: Match 2: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United: Preview, Timing, Live streaming info

By
ISL 2020-21: Match 2: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United: Preview
ISL 2020-21: Match 2: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United: Preview

Mumbai, November 20: A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) game on Saturday (November 21).

Mumbai City have never won the coveted trophy and would be hoping that there is a turnaround in fortune under new coach Sergio Lobera, who had guided FC Goa to Super Cup win in 2019 apart from his contribution in an ISL runners-up finish despite several run-ins with his old club.

Lobera during the pre-season media meet had advocated attacking brand of football but said the team needed to strike a balance between attack and defence.

"It is very important to play attacking football. Obviously, we need balance. In football, it's not possible only to attack, you need balance between attack and defence," Lobera had said.

Mumbai have two good strikers in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre who can prove to be more than handful for any opposition. The team has roped in utility midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, England-born Japanese Cy Goddard and their roles as feeders will be important in the larger context of the game.

Lobera has multiple options in Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others. The inclusion of Mandar Rao Dessai has bolstered the team's defence and he coupled with the likes of Sarthak Golui, Senegalese Mourtada Fall and Mohamad Rakip are ready thwart any attacking line-up.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC under new coach Gerard Nus, would also be aiming for redemption after a poor last season. No wonder, 'The Highlanders' will expect their foreign players to pull their weight with much depending on former Anderlecht and Queens Park Rangers striker Idrissa Sylla and former Ghanaian international Kwesi Appaiah.

Match details

Date: November 21, Saturday

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sport Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
