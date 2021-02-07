ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

MCFC Team News
For Mumbai, a win is necessary to keep top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind. But with Goa unbeaten in eight games, he knows that is easier said than done.
"We are playing against a very good team," said Lobera. "They are playing under pressure because they need to reach the playoffs and now, there are more teams competing to achieve this target. We are thinking about ourselves, trying to improve a few things. As always, it's important to know some details about the opponent."
"But the most important thing for me as a coach is if my team play 100%, I am very confident and positive that we'll get the three points tomorrow," he added.
FCG Team News
Goa find themselves in the midst of a set of teams vying for the final two playoff slots. Ferrando knows that any slip-up at this stage will cost his team dear. But he refused to concede that it would be his team who'd be under more pressure.
"For Goa, we have pressure on us every game because we want to improve and get three points every game," he said.
"Maybe Mumbai have more pressure because of their budget, their team it's supposed to be ready to win the championship. The most important thing is to improve, play good, prepare a good plan (against our opponents) and get the three points."
Although Mumbai is the top-scoring team this season, Goa's Igor Angulo's goal last week took his tally to 10 for the season, and up against him will be the current leader for the Golden Glove award in Amrinder Singh. Mumbai City, who have accumulated the most yellow cards this season, will have everyone in the squad eligible to be picked, much to the content of Lobera, who has vowed to work on the disciplinary aspect.
Mumbai Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
Goa Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas. Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama. Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe. Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
Match Details:
Date: Feb 8
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV