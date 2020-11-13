ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, November 13: NorthEast United have been part of the Indian Super League since it's inception in 2014, but have made it to the play-offs in only one season and head into the 2020-21 season looking to better that run.
In 2018-19 season, under coach Eelco Schattorie, NorthEast United reached the quarter-finals, but the Dutch coach moved to Kerala Blasters along with the team's top striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.
However, the Highlanders came into the following season on a high as they went unbeaten for 6 games - winning 2 and drawing 4. But the club failed to carry the momentum and went winless for the rest of the campaign finishing in 9th place.
This also led to the sacking of head coach Rob Jarni midway through the season leaving assistant Khalid Ahmed Jamil in charge for the rest of the season.
Now, NorthEast would aim for a better finish under new coach, Gerard Nus, the young Spaniard, who has a lot of experience in his career as coach. They will begin their campaign against Mumbai City FC on November 21.
Here's the SWOT, squads, fixtures etc.
Strength
NorthEast's key player from last season was Subhashish Roy as he made a lot of saves to keep them alive in many games. Now, with a lot of addition to the team along with a new coaching set up, the Highlanders will look for a better season. With the signing of two overseas strikers, Idrissa Sylla and Kwesi Appiah, they will expect to see more goals scored compared to last season.
Weakness
Every year there have been changes to their coaching staff and playing staff, which leads to a less settled side. Plus, their defence was a shambles last season as they conceded 30 goals for the seond worst defensive record. Even in the goal-scoring department they didn't look that good as they scored only 16 goals throughout the season. So, they will need to improve all over the pitch to find success.
NorthEast United FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
Best Players
Subhasish Roy
Idrissa Sylla
Federico Gallego
Luis Machado
NEUFC Fixtures till round 11
November 21: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 26: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 30: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 5: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 8: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 13: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:00 PM IST
December 18: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 22: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 3: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 8: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST
Prediction
With most other teams looking well-settled and a with lot of changes being made to their side, this season will be another campaign of trial for NorthEast United, who are destined for another finish in the bottom half of the table.