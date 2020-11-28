ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler hopes for a quick turnaround

Good show
"I'm not satisfied with the result," Fowler said after the game.
"Performance-wise, we were okay. For a team that has been together for two-and-a-half weeks, I think we put in a good performance. There was not much in between us (and them). We're talking about a team who were champions last year and we more than matched them at times, especially in the first half, where we put in a great performance."
Match fitness
In football, tables can turn around real quick. Fowler's team learned that the hard way in the second half. Both sides fashioned chances but in the end, it was ATKMB that converted them and sealed the three points. The lack of match fitness was a factor behind SCEB failing to maintain the momentum that they had in the first half.
"It was our first game and they had already played a game. Fitness-wise, they were a bit sharper than us, maybe towards the end," Fowler said.
Impressive display
Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann were among the East Bengal players who impressed in the defeat. And when ready with a full fit squad, fans could expect Fowler's side to improve after glimpses of promise in their opener.
"It's not been the most ideal preparation," he said.
Time to move on
"But we've accepted it, adapted to it. We were incredibly late coming here, so we haven't trained together. But the way we played, we proved we can get better and better. We're new, we've been together for a short space of time but we move on," said Fowler.
The turnaround time will have to be quick as the Kolkata giants face Mumbai City next on Tuesday (December 1).