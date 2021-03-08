ISL 2020-21, Semifinals: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Timings, Live Streaming Info

ATKMB Team News
The Kolkata team has had a solid defence throughout the season, having conceded just 15 in the league stage. But the team has conceded 5 goals in the last 3 games which cost them the Hero ISL League Winners Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg. However, coach Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.
Habas though looked relaxed ahead of the second-leg. “There is no pressure," he said. "It’s all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn’t come again. We have to enjoy now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals."
When questioned about his approach against Khalid Jamil’s side, who are unbeaten in the last 10 games, a composed Habas replied he had instructed his players to stay calm. “Strategy is to keep calm and keep the intensity and to try to win. It's more important to play with calmness and to go through to the final,” he said.
Bagan will bank on David Williams and Roy Krishna on Tuesday as the duo has never failed to contribute with goals at this stage.
NEUFC Team News
For NorthEast, who are unbeaten under Jamil, it will be their first-ever final, provided they beat ATKMB.
“We have to focus on getting the result as it is a do-or-die game,” stated Jamil. "There is always pressure. I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both teams have to fight for a result because of no away goals, so it is the same for our opponent as well."
“We will have to create more scoring opportunities and put them under pressure. One team will have to outscore the other in this one as a draw will create the added load of 30 minutes,” he said.
ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Surajit Pramanik Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Singh Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Sheikh Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Lenny Rodrigues Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali, Komal Thatal, Marcelo Pereira (Marcelinho)
NorthEast United FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurmeet Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Deka Defenders: Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Ponif Vaz, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Imran Khan, Fanai Lalrempuia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Lalengmawia Forwards: Federico Gallego, Idrissa Sylla, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado, Suhair, Lalkhawpuimawia
Match Details:
Date: March 9
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV