ISL 2020: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - Kerala Blasters FC
Much has changed since these two last met. For Kerala Blasters, there's an element of uncertainty with Kibu Vicuna replacing Eelco Schattorie as head coach. Vicuna, having steered Mohun Bagan to an I-League triumph last season while playing an attacking brand of football, faces his former employers with a point to prove.
"I will always have good sentiments for Mohun Bagan," said Vicuna. "I was there for a season and they treated me well. I have a lot of friends there in the board but I'm very happy to be with Kerala Blasters. I'm going to do my best, the people (here) also received me well. I have a good relationship with the members of the club and we're trying to create a good team."
2. Team News - ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK - defending champions and three-time winners - will start the season as title favourites with Antonio Lopez Habas helming a strengthened squad. "Vicuna did a good job at Mohun Bagan but ISL is a different competition," Habas said. "I respect him but our idea is to get the three points because we work every day for that."
3. Squads
Kerala Blasters: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan; Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara; Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar; Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
ATK Mohun Bagan: Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi; Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh; Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali.
4. Dream11
A Bhattacharya, Tiri, P Das, S Jhingan (vice-captain), N Kumar, E Garcia, V Gomez, S Abdul Samad, D Williams, R Krishna, G Hooper.
5. Match details
Match date: Friday, November 20
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies.
Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP, Jio TV