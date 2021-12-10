ISL 2021-22: 10 things to know about FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC tie

Bengaluru, December 10: It has been a rough start for FC Goa *FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season so far.
Whilst the Gaurs were finally able to get off the mark in their last game against SC East Bengal courtesy of a 4-3 win, their defence continued to struggle.
Juan Ferrando has seen his side concede 11 goals in the first three games, the highest in club history through the first 4 games.
The Spaniard, though, does not feel that the backline is the main concern for the side heading into Saturday's (December 11) game against Bengaluru FC (BFC).
"From my point of view, the main problem is not the defence," Ferrando said in the pre-match media interaction.
"All players have the responsibility to attack and defend, depending on the moment of the game. Therefore, we are working on general aspects and details in this regard."
Ahead of the key clash, with FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 things that could decide the outcome of the tie.
1. FCG have never kept a clean sheet against BFC. The only time the Blues failed to find the back of the net in the regulation time was the 2018-19 season ISL final where a Rahul Bheke goal in the 117th minute helped them script a win.
2. Having missed the majority of the pre-season owing to an injury sustained in the Durand Cup and beginning the season from the bench, Jorge Ortiz has started to come into his own in the last two games.
3. BFC have been the first to score in eight of the last nine games the two sides have come up against each other. The only time the Gaurs did score first was in their penultimate league game of last season, when Ferrando saw his men come out 2-1 winners.
4. BFC have not been able to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine games. The last the Blues were able to blank a side was on February 5, when they played out a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC. The Gaurs are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.
5. One expects Saturday night's clash to be a high intensity one with high pressing a norm. The two sides lead the league in Challenge Intensity Index. While FCG lead the league with 13, BFC are a close second at 12.3.
6. Alberto Noguera's brace in the last game was the first time an FCG player playing as a midfielder has scored more than one goal in a game in 26 ISL matches. Hugo Boumous was the last player to do so when he scored twice in the 5-0 drubbing of Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the last league game of the 2019-20 season.
7. Only Hyderabad FC (HFC) records more interceptions in a game than BFC. The Blues average 53 interceptions per game. FCG, on the other hand, have recorded only 41 interceptions per game through their first 4 games. Only JFC have a lower number.
8. Saturday night's game will pit two sides in the ISL with the highest possession during games. FC Goa, on average enjoy 66 per cent of the possession while BFC are second in the league with an average percentage of possession of 60.
9. Only HFC (93) launch more attacks than FCG (90) per game in the ISL this season. Bengaluru are a close third 88 attacks per game to their name.
10. FCG leads the league in terms of number of passes per game (543) with BFC a close second with 460 per game. The Gaurs also lead the league in terms of pass accuracy at 85 per cent.
The match to be held at Goa's Bambolim Athletic Stadium is part of the weekend double header and the kick off time is 9.30pm IST with live telecast available on Star Sports Network.