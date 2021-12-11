ISL 2021-22: AIFF lets off Deepak Tangri with stern warning

Bengaluru, December11: The Disciplinary Committee of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to impose no further sanctions on ATK Mohun Bagan player Deepak Tangri for his red card incident involving Vikram Partap Singh in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season's Match 14 against Mumbai City FC held on December 1, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee was satisfied with the written apology submitted by the club and player along with a subsequent hearing called upon after it issued a charge notice on Deepak Tangri for 'striking an opponent on the side of the face, an act of violent conduct.'
An ISL press release stated that ATK Mohun Bagan and Deepak Tangri in their plea 'unequivocally apologized' and stated the incident was 'completely unintentional' highlighting the opponent player was hit 'only by mistake on the follow-through which was purely a natural reflex.'
The AIFF body has issued a 'stern warning' to Tangri that any repeat violation of similar nature may be met with more severe punishments.
Tangri has already served his automatic one-match suspension in ATKMB's match against Jamshedpur FC.
Tangri now stands eligible for selection in tonight's match against Chennaiyin FC at the same venue.
Last season's finalists and one of the most-consistent sides in Hero ISL, ATKMB has now suffered defeats -- at the hands of Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC -- in their previous two engagements and will be eyeing redemption in the game against Chennaiyin FC.
Chennaiyin are placed fourth in the ISL 2021-22 points table with seven points from three matches.
ATKMB have struggled defensively, conceding nine goals in their four ISL games this season and will be looking to pull things back quickly.