Football
ISL 2021-22: AIFF suspends Kerala Blasters' Harmanjot Khabra for 2 matches, fines Rs 1.5 lakh

By
ISL 2021-22: AIFF suspends Khabra
ISL 2021-22: AIFF suspends Khabra

New Delhi, March 2: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday (March 2) sentenced Kerala Blasters FC's Harmanjot Singh Khabra to a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Khabra was held guilty of 'hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) match against Hyderabad FC last month.

Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body show caused the player.

In his written response, Khabra regretted "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora."

The Committee called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Tuesday, March 1.

Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league-stage matches this season against Mumbai City FC (March 2) and FC Goa (March 6).

The 33-year-old will be eligible for selection next should Kerala Blasters FC reach the Semi-finals.

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 13:24 [IST]
