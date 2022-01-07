Football
ISL 2021-22: Bolstered by Nerijus Valskis return, Chennaiyin FC eye win against FC Goa

By
Chennaiyin FC
The Marina Machans will be keen on maintaining winning streak.Image: Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, January 7: Chennaiyin FC will look to build on the winning momentum and break into the top four when they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (January 8).

The match being part of the weekend double-header will kick off at 9.30pm IST at Bambolim Athletic Stadim in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC snapped a two-game losing sequence to script a win against Jamshedpur FC, albeit being lucky at times.

Placed sixth in the ISL 2021-22 season points table, Chennaiyin FC have 14 points in their kitty from nine games and with a win on the morrow, they can end the first half of the season inside the top-four.

ISL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

The former champions bolstered their ranks by bringing back Nerijus Valskis from Jamshedpur FC.

The Lithuanian forward had donned Chennaiyin FC colours in his first season in India -- the 2019-20 ISL campaign.

Valskis makes a dramatic return to Chennayin FC from Jamshedpur FCValskis makes a dramatic return to Chennayin FC from Jamshedpur FC

The 34-year-old had scored 15 goals for the club in that season, also winning the ISL Golden Boot and reaching the finals where the club lost to ATK FC 1-3.

Passing and vision

"Valskis will be available and Ariel Borysiuk will skip this game. He is feeling much better so we will see what will happen in the next few days and decide about the game on thirteenth," Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic said in the pre-match virtual interaction with media.

Chennaiyin FC have benefited from Vladimir Koman's passing and vision and that was evident in the last game when Koman set up Lukasz Gikiewicz for his winner.

Goal-scoring chances

Koman has become the club's midfield orchestrator since his arrival this season. Apart from scoring twice and setting up once, Koman has created 15 goal scoring chances, the highest among the Marina Machans players this season.

When Chennaiyin played FC Goa last time in Bambolim in 2020-21 ISL season, they registered a 2-1 win.

Gaurs on comeback mode

For FC Goa, their performance against Kerala Blasters betrayed a lot of character and head coach Derrick Pereira can draw a lot of heart from that display. Goa will depend a lot on midfield lynchpin Edu Bedia who scored a wonderful Olympic goal to help the Gaurs draw 2-2 against Kerala Blasters. He has 10 goals and 12 assists in 79 ISL appearances. What he brings to the Goa team is his ability to control games, dictate the tempo and offer passing options to teammates.

"We have a good side. I think we don't need any more reinforcements. We just need to back our players. We have enough players to go to the next stage of the league," Pereira said when asked if there would be any incoming in the current window to bolster the squad.

Kick off time/Head-to-head record

Venue: Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa

Date: January 8, Saturday

Kick off time: 9:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Head-to-Head: Matches: 19, Chennaiyin FC: 8, FC Goa 9, Draw: 2

Goals: Chennaiyin FC: 37, FC Goa: 36

(With ISL Media/Chennaiyin FC Media inputs)

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 18:13 [IST]
