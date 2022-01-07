ISL 2021-22: Bolstered by Nerijus Valskis return, Chennaiyin FC eye win against FC Goa

Passing and vision
"Valskis will be available and Ariel Borysiuk will skip this game. He is feeling much better so we will see what will happen in the next few days and decide about the game on thirteenth," Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic said in the pre-match virtual interaction with media.
Chennaiyin FC have benefited from Vladimir Koman's passing and vision and that was evident in the last game when Koman set up Lukasz Gikiewicz for his winner.
Goal-scoring chances
Koman has become the club's midfield orchestrator since his arrival this season. Apart from scoring twice and setting up once, Koman has created 15 goal scoring chances, the highest among the Marina Machans players this season.
When Chennaiyin played FC Goa last time in Bambolim in 2020-21 ISL season, they registered a 2-1 win.
Gaurs on comeback mode
For FC Goa, their performance against Kerala Blasters betrayed a lot of character and head coach Derrick Pereira can draw a lot of heart from that display. Goa will depend a lot on midfield lynchpin Edu Bedia who scored a wonderful Olympic goal to help the Gaurs draw 2-2 against Kerala Blasters. He has 10 goals and 12 assists in 79 ISL appearances. What he brings to the Goa team is his ability to control games, dictate the tempo and offer passing options to teammates.
"We have a good side. I think we don't need any more reinforcements. We just need to back our players. We have enough players to go to the next stage of the league," Pereira said when asked if there would be any incoming in the current window to bolster the squad.
Kick off time/Head-to-head record
Venue: Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa
Date: January 8, Saturday
Kick off time: 9:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
Head-to-Head: Matches: 19, Chennaiyin FC: 8, FC Goa 9, Draw: 2
Goals: Chennaiyin FC: 37, FC Goa: 36