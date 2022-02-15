ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's new coach Pasha wants to instill confidence among players

Bengaluru, February 15: Chennaiyin FC's new Syed Sabir Pasha is looking at the positives as he gets ready for tough challenges for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.
Pasha has stepped into the hot seat after the Marina Machans parted ways with well-travelled Montenegrin coach Bozidar Bandovic.
His first outing as the senior coach in the dug out will be against Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday (February 16).
"My first task would be to instill confidence among the players and bring out their best on the field," said Pasha ahead of the two-time champions' crucial ISL tie against Odisha FC.
Chennaiyin FC are currently placed eighth in the ISL standings with 19 points from 16 games and they need to come out with only positive results in their remaining four games to give themselves a mathematical shot at the play-offs.
The Marina Machans will be looking to bounce back when they take on Odisha.
"It's a very short time to put all your philosophies into play. So, I think we have to be sensible and keeping that in mind it's a challenge. According to the situation, we have to mould and that is where lies the quality of a coach. What we will try to do is to get the best out of the players," Pasha continued in the virtual pre-match press conference on Tuesday (February 15).
"My approach will be going positive for this match. We will be very strong and there will be changes in whatever we do."
Having beaten Odisha 2-1 in the first meeting earlier this season, Chennaiyin enjoy an edge over their next rivals.
Pasha, however, guared his players against any sort of complacency. "Odisha is a good team; they have shown that in other matches. They are very strong when it comes to the ball. They are a very good attacking side. So, I think we will have to be strong defensively, the middle battle has to be won" Pasha said.
The 49-year-old further said that he believes his side still has a realistic chance of finishing in the top four and it's a very close contest between all the teams.
"Yes, we have to (qualify for the play-offs). I think we are not far away from being in the top four. It's a difficult scenario but it's not impossible.
The first thing that is important is that the confidence of the players has to come on the field, their natural ability should come on the field. That will be the first task I have to set right. Once I do that everything will fall in line," Pasha signed off.
Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.
"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," co-owner Vita Dani stated.
And come Wednesday, a new chapter begins in the life of the former India international.