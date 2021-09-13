ISL 2021-22 Fixtures: Season 8 to kick off on November 19, Schedule announced till January 9

Bengaluru, September 13: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday (September 13) announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.
Bringing back four months of power packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting this 19th November.
The league, this season introduces a late 9:30 PM kick off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.
Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan will square-off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign.
SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC. Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.
The first instalment of India's premier derby SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27.
While the schedule announced on Monday (September 13) runs until January 9, 2022, the remainder of the ISL season 8 fixtures will be announced in December 2021.
Check out the fixtures list here.
Source: ISL Media