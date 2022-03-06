ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC to miss Mobashir in League Shield decider

Goa, March 6: Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman to miss the ISL 2021-22 League Shield decider after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday (March 6) announced a two-match suspension for the midfielder.
Apart from the two-match ban, the AIFF fined Mobashir Rs. 1.5 Lacs after he was found guilty of 'violent conduct' in Jamshedpur's match against Hyderabad FC on March 1.
The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC's previous match against Odisha FC on March 4 and will need to serve a ban for one more match which happens to be a crucial tie.
As per the official statement, Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday (March 7).
First-placed Jamshedpur, who are on 40 points from 19 matches, and third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan, who are on 37 points from 19 matches, are assured of semifinal spot.
On Monday (March 7), the two teams will battle for the top spot in their last league stage match. ATK Mohun Bagan can go level on points with Jamshedpur with a victory.
But the Mariners will need to better the 1-2 result from the reverse fixture to pip Jamshesdpur FC to the League Shield on a better head-to-head record.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Jamshedpur managed to earn a slight lead of 2-1 in their head-to-head battle of 3 matches so far in Indian Super League.