ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando's magic mantra at FC Goa; Bury past, focus on present!

Durand Cup win
And in September, FC Goa began their preparation for the ISL in style - winning their first-ever Durand Cup in the 130th edition of the oldest football tournament in Asia.
Despite that Ferrando, does not want any emphasis to be laid on past achievements as FC Goa go on the hunt for their first-ever ISL title this season.
Focus on present
Speaking at the official FC Goa Media Day, Ferrando however, did not want to stress on the task of winning the trophy just as yet.
"This is a new season, a new chapter. We're all positive heading into the new season. The focus, though, isn't in the past. We aren't thinking about being knocked out in the semis. The important thing is to put focus in the present," said Ferrando.
Good platform
"Of course, from the past experiences, we learn some details. We better understand moments of the game and about the team. The most important thing right now is to focus on the present so that we can have a better future."
Last season saw Ferrando face a real challenge in his very first season. With the threat of COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the head coach had little over three weeks in the pre-season to set up his plans with a team that was largely new. This year, the Gaurs assembled in August for the pre-season with the Durand Cup acting as a good platform for the team to gel together.
One at a time
"I'm happy with the pre-season. The club trusted my process and helped to get the squad together as early as possible. Of course that helps in the tactical and technical part of it. However, what it also helps is getting the players to know each other better," added Ferrando.
"We've to remember that players aren't robots. They've emotions. The team as a unit has emotions. If we're able to have a healthy relationship, it becomes easier for the tactical information to have an effect on the pitch. For me it's vital that the players are in a good frame of mind heading into the season - for them to be positive.
The Gaurs begin their campaign against champions Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on November 22. They then play Jamshedpur FC at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium on November 26.
And Ferrando wants to focus on the first two games. "For now, we've to look to be the best against Mumbai, then Jamshedpur and then against each of the opponents we play - step by step and improve day by day. This is the secret in football. The same in business. And in all aspects of life."