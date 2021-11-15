ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC join hands with Sporjo ahead of new season

Kochi, November 15: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), India's leading football club, is proud to announce its association with Sporjo, the country's first sports specialised online assessment, up-skilling, training and Employability Company, as its official partner for creating upskilling and recruitment opportunities during the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).
With a vibrant and highly engaged fan base, this will be the first-ever partnership by a Hero ISL club, aiming to strengthen the sports ecosystem.
Sporjo is a one-stop destination to build an off-pitch career in the sports industry. As such, the partnership will see KBFC and Sporjo working together to create a sports talent pipeline for all of Kerala, including the 5 million-plus strong KBFC fan base, wherein both parties will be key drivers towards facilitating this unique initiative of sports-specific mentorship, up-skilling, training and job opportunities in the state.
This partnership will entail assessing the sports ecosystem in Kerala, running the Sporjo Mentor and Plus programs for the people of the state and particularly for the KBFC fans and bringing in mentors, who are industry leaders and veterans. Sporjo will work with KBFC to ensure candidates, with an interest in a sports career, get access to best-in-class training and mentors, and those sports organisations in Kerala and all over India are given access to job-ready professionals, ready to take on the rigours of the sports industry.
Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC said, "We are delighted to welcome a young and dynamic brand like Sporjo to the KBFC family. They bring in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports ecosystem."
Based on the tenet of transforming passion into a profession in sports, Sporjo, a brand with purpose, aims to create an ecosystem of half a million sports professionals to support the Indian sports industry by 2030. Sporjo's core reason for existence is not only to bridge the gap between passionate individuals who want to make a career and prospective employers in the sports industry but also to work towards creating a culture of empowerment - be it parents, children, young or even experienced professionals.
G. Srinivasan, CEO, Sporjo said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Kerala Blasters FC. I have no doubt that our combined passion for football and sport will enable us to create a partnership that will resonate with the fans and help us provide optimal value to the fantastic fan base that Kerala boasts of. As a brand, we are working to empower and enable individuals to transform their passion into a profession, to create an ecosystem of Off Pitch Sports Leaders. The passion and the commitment of KBFC fans are second to none and this partnership was a natural step for us. We aim to work closely with the club as well as the fans to play a small part in strengthening Kerala's sporting ecosystem even more. We are really excited and looking forward to this journey and wish KBFC and all their fans the best of luck in the season ahead."
Source: Media Release