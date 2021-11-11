ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Mumbai City FC Strengths
The Islanders looked like a completely different team under the guidance of coach Lobera. The team was brilliant in attack as well as in defence all through the season.
Although it's a new season, the MCFC players would be aiming to start the new season where they left off and defend their title. The team already comprised quality players and the addition of Angulo, Jackichand and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) will further strengthen the side. Jackichand and Apuia will increase the team's power in midfield.
MCFC Weaknesses
Going with their dream run last season, Mumbai City FC still remains a team to beat and one can hardly spot any weakness in the squad. However, there are a few areas where the team might have to work. Firstly, the entry of a new coach brings a new ideology and work ethic.
The players will have to adapt to the new coach Des Buckingham's style of play and it is never easy for them to change or alter it.
Also, their star goalkeeper Amrinder Singh's departure creates a big void under the sticks. The goalkeeping trio of Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz and Vikram Lakhbir Singh will have to produce superlative efforts all through the season. Mohammad Nawaz hasn't been very consistent with his goalkeeping skills and it will be a challenge for him to keep the sheets clean.
Mumbai City FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai.
Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia.
Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.
MCFC Fixtures till round 10
November 22 Monday Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM
November 27 Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 9:30 PM
December 1 Wednesday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM
December 4 Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 9:30 PM
December 9 Thursday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
December 15 Wednesday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM
December 19 Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM
December 27 Monday NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM
January 3 Monday Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM
January 7 Friday East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM
Mumbai City FC Season Predictions
The team's brilliant run last season will definitely give Mumbai City a positive start early on. However, the team's fate depends on the shoulders of new coach Des Buckingham and how he champions his troops when the chips are down. Keeping the team composition and performances of players in mind, one can expect the Islanders to clear the league stage comfortably.