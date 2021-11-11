Football
ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

By

Mumbai, November 11: Defending champions Mumbai City FC were a force to reckon with in the previous season and the winners of both the league shield and the play-offs title will be aiming to put up another dominant show in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

The Islanders have had a terrific season and despite the exit of a few key players and coach Sergio Lobera, leaving the club for a different challenge MCFC still, look strong side.

The in the buildup to the new season, the club has made some interesting buys including new coach Des Buckingham. Buckingham, who joined from CFG-owned A-League Champions Melbourne City FC, will have a challenging way forward as he has big shoes to fill.

Lobera, who joined the club in October 2020, oversaw the club's most successful campaign ever when he guided them to become the first team in ISL history to secure both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy, completing a double in the 2020-21 season.

The club has roped in Spanish centre-forward Igor Angulo and India right-winger Jackichand Singh.

Now, ahead of the new ISL season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, fixtures and prediction for Mumbai City FC:

Mumbai City FC Strengths

The Islanders looked like a completely different team under the guidance of coach Lobera. The team was brilliant in attack as well as in defence all through the season.

Although it's a new season, the MCFC players would be aiming to start the new season where they left off and defend their title. The team already comprised quality players and the addition of Angulo, Jackichand and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) will further strengthen the side. Jackichand and Apuia will increase the team's power in midfield.

MCFC Weaknesses

Going with their dream run last season, Mumbai City FC still remains a team to beat and one can hardly spot any weakness in the squad. However, there are a few areas where the team might have to work. Firstly, the entry of a new coach brings a new ideology and work ethic.

The players will have to adapt to the new coach Des Buckingham's style of play and it is never easy for them to change or alter it.

Also, their star goalkeeper Amrinder Singh's departure creates a big void under the sticks. The goalkeeping trio of Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz and Vikram Lakhbir Singh will have to produce superlative efforts all through the season. Mohammad Nawaz hasn't been very consistent with his goalkeeping skills and it will be a challenge for him to keep the sheets clean.

Mumbai City FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai.

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

MCFC Fixtures till round 10

November 22 Monday Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM

November 27 Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 9:30 PM

December 1 Wednesday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM

December 4 Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 9:30 PM

December 9 Thursday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM

December 15 Wednesday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM

December 19 Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM

December 27 Monday NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM

January 3 Monday Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM

January 7 Friday East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM

Mumbai City FC Season Predictions

The team's brilliant run last season will definitely give Mumbai City a positive start early on. However, the team's fate depends on the shoulders of new coach Des Buckingham and how he champions his troops when the chips are down. Keeping the team composition and performances of players in mind, one can expect the Islanders to clear the league stage comfortably.

