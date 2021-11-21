ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal coach stresses on importance of starting campaign on winning note

Goa, November 21: SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has stressed the importance of starting their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season on a winning note ahead of Sunday's clash against Jamshedpur FC.
Manuel Diaz said East Bengal will leave no stone unturned in their effort to bag three points when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday (November 21).
"For us, the most important is the first match for gaining confidence," SC East Bengal's website quoted Diaz as saying.
Asked about the Kolkata Derby against ATK Mohun Bagan being the next match, the former Real Madrid Castilla boss said: "We are not thinking about the derby just yet. After the pre-season, we are hopeful of doing well in the first official match."
SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC eye three points in campaign opener
Diaz, with assistant coach Angel Puebla Garcia translating for him, added that the team is prepared to adapt to any situation during the game and has a fluid shape.
"We can play in different ways going by the squad we have. We can look for different solutions in every match," he said.
𝗥𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹...it's 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🔥.#SCEBJFC #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব#HeroISL pic.twitter.com/uoSXzFehBY— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 21, 2021
On their opponents, the head coach said: "Jamshedpur FC have been together for some time. The squad does not have too many changes. We have a new team. We know what we need to do and do our best."
ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions
Daniel Chima Chukwu is expected to lead the line for the red and gold brigade, and Diaz said the Nigerian forward should be able to help the team in scoring goals and creating chances.
"We know Chima's skills. He is a very good player. He can help us in getting the goals, also for helping other teammates. But Chima needs the team and Chima will improve his level when the whole team works together," said Diaz.
SC East Bengal finished in the ninth position with just 17 points on board in 20 matches, while Jamshedpur FC, coached by Owen Coyle, finished in the sixth position last season with 27 points in 20 matches.
Coyle's side won 7 and lost 7 in the course of the season and missed out on the semi-final spot by just four points, while East Bengal registered just three wins and eight draws in their first campaign in the Indian Super League.
(With Agency inputs)