ISL 2021-22: Thalaivan Thapa sets top-four target for Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, November 16: Chennaiyin FC's captaincy could not have come at a better time for Anirudh Thapa with the new Indian Super League (ISL) season set to get underway on Friday (November 19).
The 23-year-old, who is relishing the new role and added responsibility that comes with the top job has set his priorities clear.
"I'm enjoying every bit of it. It'll be help me improve as a player. It'll also help me grow as a person," Thapa who was officially confirmed as the new captain of the Chennaiyin FC on Monday (November 14) told a group of journalists in a virtual interview.
The Marina Machans had endured a dismal season last time around, finishing a lowly eighth in the table and thereby failing to make it to the ISL play-offs.
As the stage is set for the new season to begin, Thapa has a specific target in mind.
"I'm excited about the new season. I just can't wait for the start. We'll give our best this time. Hopefully it won't be like last season. We were unlucky last time around. We didn't have good start and then we had too many injuries. It doesn't help when the team doesn't win a title.
We want to make amends this time. We want to be in the top-four this season and everyone is working towards that," the India international added.
After a poor ISL season, Chennaiyin FC rung in a lot of changes right from the top with seasoned Montenegrin Bozidar Bandovic roped in as the new coach.
Thapa has no qualms whatsoever playing under a new coach.
"I've played under many coaches. Each coach will have a different approach to every game. I'll do what I'm being asked to do on the field. We'll try our best and get the best positive result".
Just like the previous season, the first phase of ISL 2021-22 will also be played in a bio-bubble at three venues in Goa without fans.
While agreeing that the team is getting used to the new normal, Thapa was candid while admitting that they were missing the electric presence of fans in the stadiums.
"It isn't easy being in a bio-bubble all the time. Though we're getting used to it, it can be frustrating at times. Yes, we know how the COVID-19 situation is. It isn't as bad as a last year, but still it's difficult.
"We're missing the fans badly. When we've fans in stadiums it's an atmosphere of a different kind altogether. Every team is missing fans for that matter. Hopefully this will end soon and we hope to have them back in the stadiums soon," added Thapa.
Chennaiyin FC is one of the ISL clubs which has a huge fan-base with generally the matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai being held in front of a full house of yellow brigade fans.
Thalaivan Thapa had a special word of encouragement for the Marina Machans fans.
"We miss you badly in the stands. Thanks for you support all the time. We want you people to keep supporting us all the time. Hopefully all this will end soon and we hope to see you all back in the stadiums soon. Stay safe and help each others!"
The two-time champions begin their ISL campaign on November 23 against the Hyderabad FC at the Bambolin Athletic Stadium in Goa.