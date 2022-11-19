ISL 2022-23: First home win of the season for Chennaiyin FC as Jamshedpur FC suffer third straight loss

Heart of defence
Vafa Hakhamaneshi returned in the heart of defence as Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag, and Sourav Das were given their first starts. Daniel Chukwu, Laldinpuia Pachuau, and Laldinliana Renthlei were all out injured for Jamshedpur, while Harry Sawyer dropped to the bench.
Farukh Choudhary, Wellington Priori, Muhammed Uvais, and Pandita were all drafted into the starting lineup. The injury-riddled Red Miners were dealt another injury blow in the 16th minute when Priori was stretchered off.
Close range
To make things worse, Jamshedpur went behind in the 27th minute. Julius Duker played a through ball to Dhas, who galloped forward in acres of space before getting his shot away.
The midfielder's attempt was parried by the keeper straight to Sliskovic, who stayed alert and headed the ball home from close range. The game burst into life in the final quarter of the match. In the 76th minute, Sawyer flicked the ball on with his head towards the box as Pandita met it with a well-struck volley to level the score.
Sub effect
The lead did not last long as Chennaiyin substitutes - El Khayati and Baretto - combined in the very next minute to put the Marina Machans ahead again. El Khayati whipped in a cross from the left flank and Baretto took it on the volley with his first touch of the match.
There was enough time for El Khayati to bag a goal for himself - the Dutch midfielder sold a dummy to Peter Hartley before slotting the ball in at the near post five minutes from time to wrap up the win.
Key statistics (Source: ISL Media)
1. Julius Duker created four chances in the game. He was heavily involved in two of the three goals.
2. Ishan Pandita finished with two shots and scored with his only shot on target.
3. Abdenasser El Khayati nabbed a goal and an assist after spending just 13 minutes on the pitch.