ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa; Preview, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and TV info

Pena exudes confidence
"I'm very, very happy with the six points we've right now. It's always very difficult to win - to get victories, but of course, we've many things to improve. We're starting the new season with a new coach and many new players.
"We're building our own idea, and of course we need to improve on some things - not a lot, but always winning is easier because the mindset of the players - of everyone - is better this way," he said.
Ogbeche the star
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have continued their good form from last season. They've notched up seven points from three games. In their last encounter against Bengaluru FC, they had to wait till the 83rd minute to win 1-0 in a cagey game.
Last season's ISL Golden Boot winner -- Bartholomew Ogbeche -- scored the only goal of the game. Despite his team's excellent start, Hyderabad FC head coach, Manolo Marquez, suggested in his pre-match press conference that he is not getting carried away.
No complacency
"I think this is another game. We're still in the beginning of the competition. We started the competition very well, not only in terms of points. I think the team is playing more or less okay. The continuity of the players is very important.
"I think last season I said that my press conference would be very similar because the opponents are very strong, and you can win, draw, or lose with every team. But we know at the same time that we're a very difficult team to beat," he said.
Head-to-Head/TV info
The clubs have faced each other six times in the ISL. FC Goa have the superior record with three wins, a loss, and two draws. Their encounters from last season ended in a 1-1 draw, and a 3-2 win for Hyderabad FC.
Kick off: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
Match date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Match Time: 5:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
TV channel: Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3
Live streaming: Disney+ HotStar and JioTV
Source: ISL Media