ISL Transfer Watch: Bengaluru FC's Nishu Kumar set to join Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, March 14: Bengaluru FC full back and India international Nishu Kumar is all set to join Indian Super League (ISL) rivals Kerala Blasters in a record transfer move.
There are already uncofirmed reports that the 22-year-old has put pen to the papers with the Kochi-based club, who are expected to make the official announcement soon.
Nishu has played five seasons with the Blues and was part of their inaugural ISL triumph last year as well during their AFC Cup campaign.
He won his first national cap in India's friendly against Jordan at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman in November, 2018, where he scored on his debut, though in a losing cause.