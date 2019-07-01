Football

ISL champions Bengaluru FC to start soccer schools centres in Pune

By
bfc

Pune, July 1: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) announced on Monday that its expansion of BFC Soccer Schools had reached Pune, where it will soon be functional in two new centres.

The new program, which will be in association with Sports Excel, will be for boys and girls between eight and fourteen years of age at Vidya Bhavan School in Model Colony, Shivajinagar, and for girls between eight and sixteen years of age at The Bishop's Co-Education School, Undri.

With 14 functional centres in Bengaluru and their recent tie-up with Sporthood taking their reach to over 35 centres in the city over the coming weeks, BFC Soccer Schools had, earlier in June, announced their first venue outside Karnataka, with the Adani Shantigram center in Gujarat.

The program will be monitored, and the progress of the players will be tracked by the Technical Head of BFC Soccer Schools and Grassroots Development, John Kenneth Raj, who will also be providing the technical curriculum and structure, and will also be tasked with educating the coaches of Sports Excel.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
