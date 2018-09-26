ISL: FC Pune City announce ticket prices for home matches

Pune, September 26: The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League club FC Pune City have given their fans a reason to rejoice after announcing the ticket prices for the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
To watch the matches live, fans across can book their tickets both on online as well as offline platforms. Tickets are available now on www.eventsnow.com. Balewadi Stadium will have a box office on match day. Match day tickets starts from Rs. 200 going up to Rs. 10,000 & Rs. 12,000 for Hospitality box on weekdays and weekends respectively.
Pune it's your turn to turn the volume up at Balewadi stadium.— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) September 25, 2018
Tickets are now live at : https://t.co/EwsTecPzfv
The passionate official FC Pune City fan club, the Orange Army, will continue to cheer from their dedicated Stand (I) while away fans can back their teams from Stand (G) tickets priced at Rs. 400 & Rs. 450 on weekdays and weekends respectively.
The club is also offering memberships at Rs. 2500 for Orange+ Membership that will give members exclusive FC Pune City branded merchandise besides offering members to watch team practice twice and I stand season pass voucher among other things. There is also Orange Membership at Rs. 1500 that gives Polo Tee, signed team photograph and four I stand match ticket vouchers.
Fans who avail Purple membership will get Membership Kit Bag, Key chain, Membership card and two I stand match ticket voucher among other things.
FC Pune City home match schedule
October 22, 2018 - vs Bengaluru FC
November 02, 2018 - vs Kerala Blasters FC
November 06, 2018 - vs Chennaiyin FC
November 21, 2018 - vs Jamshedpur FC
November 27, 2018 - vs Northeast United FC
December 12, 2018 - vs FC Goa
Source: Press Release