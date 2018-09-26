Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL: FC Pune City announce ticket prices for home matches

By
File photo of FC Pune City

Pune, September 26: The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League club FC Pune City have given their fans a reason to rejoice after announcing the ticket prices for the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ISL: Marcelinho & myself will look to exploit opponents weakness: Emiliano Alfaro | Hume to be fit in December, says FC Pune City coach Portugal | FC Pune City unveil new kits for 2018-19 season

To watch the matches live, fans across can book their tickets both on online as well as offline platforms. Tickets are available now on www.eventsnow.com. Balewadi Stadium will have a box office on match day. Match day tickets starts from Rs. 200 going up to Rs. 10,000 & Rs. 12,000 for Hospitality box on weekdays and weekends respectively.

The passionate official FC Pune City fan club, the Orange Army, will continue to cheer from their dedicated Stand (I) while away fans can back their teams from Stand (G) tickets priced at Rs. 400 & Rs. 450 on weekdays and weekends respectively.

The club is also offering memberships at Rs. 2500 for Orange+ Membership that will give members exclusive FC Pune City branded merchandise besides offering members to watch team practice twice and I stand season pass voucher among other things. There is also Orange Membership at Rs. 1500 that gives Polo Tee, signed team photograph and four I stand match ticket vouchers.

Fans who avail Purple membership will get Membership Kit Bag, Key chain, Membership card and two I stand match ticket voucher among other things.

FC Pune City home match schedule

October 22, 2018 - vs Bengaluru FC

November 02, 2018 - vs Kerala Blasters FC

November 06, 2018 - vs Chennaiyin FC

November 21, 2018 - vs Jamshedpur FC

November 27, 2018 - vs Northeast United FC

December 12, 2018 - vs FC Goa

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue