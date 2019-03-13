Football

ISL feature: Ferran Corominas can do it all

By
Ferran Corominas
Ferran Corominas has been the flagbearer of the attack-oriented approach at FC Goa. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, March 13: Ferran Corominas needed less than two seasons to tear the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) record books and his name. FC Goa's Spanish striker has already scored 34 goals and his second season has not even come to an end.

If in the first season he set the league on fire with 18 goals, he has been unstoppable this season too with 16 goals in his kitty. Unless the unthinkable happens and Sunil Chhetri score about nine goals in the final, Corominas will win the Golden Boot for the second successive year. It's a phenomenal record, particularly for someone who is 36.

At the start of the season, many wondered if Corominas will be as effective as last season when he and Manuel Lanzarote got along like a house on fire. This season, Lanzarote chose to sign for ATK but Corominas has been unstoppable.

Flagbearer

Flagbearer

"Goals come from multiple sources. It does not have to be just one pair who does the scoring. The greatest strength of the team lies that it is a team and we are not relying on individual players," Corominas had said ahead of the season.

For two seasons in a row, Sergio Lobera's team has outscored every other team in the ISL and it is Corominas who has been the flagbearer of the attack-oriented approach at the club.

Very good player

Very good player

From finishing off the sweeping moves that have defined their blistering campaign to setting up his team-mates, Corominas can do it all.

"He is a very good player. He is a player of quality. He is one of the best players I have ever worked with," said Lobera.

Fox in the box

Fox in the box

Along with leading the goal-scoring charts, he is also the second best when it comes to assists with seven of them to his name in the campaign so far.

Technically gifted with both feet, Corominas has flourished in Lobera's setup at Goa with his clever running behind the defence and ability to find pockets of space. The Spaniard is simply a ‘fox in the box' but can be lethal from all areas of the attacking third with his ability to drive at defences.

Biggest prize

Biggest prize

The Spanish striker now already has two Golden Boot awards but will be keen to win the biggest prize of them all. With Goa qualifying for the final, he will be eyeing the ISL trophy.

That's something everyone wants. The Golden Boot and ISL record is his. If only he can win the trophy!

(Source: ISL Media)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
