Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL feature: Gurpreet, Amrinder in fierce battle for Golden Glove

By
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leads the race for ISL's Golden Glove. Images: ISL Media

Mumbai, February 25: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh are locked in a terrific battle for the Golden Glove award in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

While most eyes are focused on prolific goal-scorers like Ferran Corominas (FC Goa), Bartholomew Ogbeche (NorthEast United FC) and recent hat-trick hero Moudou Sougou (Mumbai City FC), the race for the best goalkeeper is proving to be even more intriguing.

For now, Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet leads the race. He is the only goalkeeper in the top three to have played every minute of Bengaluru's campaign in the ISL this season. He has played for 1530 minutes; only ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja can equal that record this season, but Gurpreet will be challenged till the finish by Mumbai's excellent keeper Amrinder Singh.

Safe pair of hands

Safe pair of hands

Amrinder has had a safe pair of hands in the tournament as Mumbai have conceded only 16 times at an average of 89.56 minutes per goal while Amrinder was guarding the posts.

It is no surprise that the 25-year-old keeper has managed to keep the most number of clean sheets (six) this season.

Worth a signing

Worth a signing

A lot of credit for the Islanders' qualification to the play-offs goes to the Punjab-born keeper.

He had been offered a lucrative three-year deal by Mumbai at the beginning of the season and he is proving that every penny spent on him has been worth it.

Best paid

Best paid

Gurpreet is the best-paid Indian goalkeeper in history and he is putting all his European to good use in the ISL. With Gurpreet in goal, Bengaluru's defence has had a comfortable time with the three goals conceded against Delhi Dynamos FC being an aberration.

Gurpreet has five clean sheets and has pulled off the maximum number of saves (55) this season. For many games, he has single-handedly earned valuable points for his side on nights when Bengaluru were not at their best.

Extremely closely

Extremely closely

According to ISL stats, Gurpreet concedes a goal every 90 minute, while Amrinder, believe it or not, is following him extremely closely, after conceding a goal every 89.56 minute!

The third keeper in the list is Pawan Kumar, whose consistency has helped Eelco Schattorie's NorthEast United make it to the play-offs of the ISL for the first time.

Undisputable choice

Undisputable choice

With five clean sheets and 52 saves, Kumar has established himself as the undisputable choice ahead of TP Rehenesh. NorthEast had suffered due to the inconsistency of Rehenesh and the 28-year-old goalkeeper has shown that Schattorie has made the correct decision in placing his trust on him.

Moreover, the keeper has displayed nerves of steel in pressure situations and also boasts of a spotless disciplinary record.

The performances of these goalkeepers have proved that a solid presence under the sticks is vital for success in the ISL. Now, as the play-offs draw nearer, they will hold the key to their team's success in the knockout stage.

(Source: ISL Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue