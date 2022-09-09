ISL feature: Noah Sadaoui wants to win trophies for FC Goa

Bengaluru, September 9: Noah Sadaoui, FC Goa's new overseas signing ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has a crystal-clear idea of what he wants to achieve with the club.
Having previously represented highly successful clubs like Raja Casablanca in Morocco and having won honours with the national team previously, the 28-year-old is eager to repeat the same with his new team.
"I didn't come here to sit around, I want to win trophies and take FC Goa to new heights. I'm hungry for success," Sadaoui told FC Goa Media.
"Our coach, Carlos Pena is someone who has won silverware with FC Goa as a player. And this, right now, is his first-ever coaching assignment. So, obviously, he's also very hungry to win.
"We've a good combination of players too. Alvaro (Vazquez), for instance, has played in the ISL already and is hence aware of what can be expected in the league. Brandon (Fernandes), our captain, has been an FC Goa player for a long time. He can also play in different positions on the forward line. Iker (Guarrotxena) is another experienced player in our ranks.
"Overall, I feel that we all have different strengths and we're working on bringing them together to create that winning formula," the forward added.
Sadaoui is not new to Goa. It is well known by now that the club and the player had mutual interest to work together for the past few years. According to him, the Gaurs were the only reason why he was open to a move to Indian football.
"FC Goa is what brought me to the ISL. We had been communicating with each other for a while regarding a possible move. I've watched FC Goa play matches in the ISL and the AFC Champions League and I enjoyed the style of play of the club," he said.
"This summer, when I was open to a move abroad, FC Goa hence was my first option."
Having played in Israel, the USA, Honduras, South Africa, Oman, Egypt, Morocco and so on, shifting base to India was not much of a challenge for the Moroccan international.
"I've had the experience of adapting to different cultures throughout my playing career. Hence, shifting to India was easy," Sadaoui said, before explaining how Goa helped him as well.
"They've made sure that we're comfortable here in Goa, which is a big deal. It could've been very different had there been no one to help."
Sadaoui also spoke about his new has life with the two-time ISL finalists.
"It's been great, as a team we're connecting well together and it's good. Everyday in training, we're making progress, and improving both individually and as a team."
Sadaoui further added that his focus is currently on the Gaurs and on how he can make a positive difference at the club.
"With hard work and following the coach's instructions, I strongly believe we'll be able to do some damage in the league this season," said Sadaoui, who is one among the five new foreign signings made by the Gaurs ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 ISL season is set to kick off on October 7 with last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.