ISL: Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

By Pti
Jerry Lalrinzuala (left) extends Chennaiyin FC stay
Jerry Lalrinzuala (left) extends Chennaiyin FC stay

Chennai, July 30: Talented Mizoram left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala on Thursday (July 30) extended his stay at the Chennaiyin FC after signing a new multi-year deal with the ISL outfit.

In to the fifth season for Chennaiyin, Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign.

"I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out. My journey with the club so far has been an incredible learning experience; everyone associated with it over the years has moulded me into the footballer I am today," the India international was quoted as saying in a press release.

"I can't wait to wear the CFC jersey again and continue fighting for our passionate supporters," he added.

Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said, "Jerry is a fantastic talent whose qualities have been nurtured at Chennaiyin FC over the years.

"We are incredibly proud to see the progress he has made, becoming a tenacious and gritty presence who has been a vital component of our recent success. And we are excited to see him developing further and contributing to the club's ambitions."

An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Jerry joined CFC in 2016 and became the league's youngest goal scorer in a game against FC Goa in the same year. He made his senior debut in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly.

Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
